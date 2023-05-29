Connect with us

Congratulations to Head Coach Jamey Shouppe and his team!

FAMU Baseball Team
FAMU Baseball Team

This weekend, the FAMU baseball team won their first-ever Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament! They will represent the SWAC in the NCAA tournament later this week. Find out when and where the Rattlers will compete by tuning in to the NCAA Selection Show, which will air Monday, May 29 at noon on ESPN2. 

FAMUly, we need your support to ensure that the baseball team maintains this level of success. Consider making a donation to FAMU Baseball today, using the following link: https://my.famu.edu/page.aspx?pid=544.

Thanks for your continued support of FAMU Athletics!
Fangs up!
Tiffani-Dawn B. Sykes, FAMU VP/Director of Athletics

