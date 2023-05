Mildred Hayward Scott

January 18, 1936 – April 8, 2023

Mildred Scott a retired food service worker entered rest on April 8, 2023.

Mildred Scott was born January 18, 1936 in Karnack, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter and four siblings.

Survivors: Four children, James Hayward Lester (Juanita), Ulric Deshon Scott (Jacqueline), Helen Marie Johnson (Royal Lee), Patrice Munsel Franklin, four siblings, Jake Hayward Jr. (Hattie), Mary Francis Downs (J.D.), Margie Allen and Richard Hayward, eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.

