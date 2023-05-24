Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Veronica Burton

Published

Veronica Burton

Veronica Burton graduated from Newton South High School in Massachusetts and she was named the Boston Globe Player of the Year in 2018 and the USA Today All-USA Massachusetts first team in 2018. A member of the Dallas Wings, she was selected by Dallas with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. At Northwestern, she was the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year and also named to the All-Big Ten first team by coaches and the media in 2021.

