Superb Women: Toska Medlock Lee

CEO of The Myriad Group, a full service marketing communications agency,  Toska Medlock Lee’s experience spans over 25 years of delivering exemplary work in community relations, marketing communications, event planning, community engagement and meeting planning. Specializing in the faith based arena, she has produced live shows and in-studio programming with some of Gospel’s most notable names. She is the lead event planner for the National Prison Summit on Mass Incarceration presented by Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st Century.  Toska has worked on Black Girls Rock, BET Reid Between the Lines and the hit syndicated TV One show, The Rickey Smiley Show. Toska earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from UTA and also received Certified Meeting Planner credentials. She is an “NABJ Baby” and long time member of the Dallas -Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists.

Texas Metro News

