Melva Levingston (December 7, 1949 ~ May 7, 2023)

Melva Levingston

Melva Dean Levingston was born December 7, 1949, in Summerfield, Louisiana, to Herron and Mary Lou Levingston, number twelve of twelve. At a very early age she united with Saint James C.M.E. Church in Summerfield, Louisiana, where she was baptized. The family relocated to El Dorado, Arkansas while Melva was very young, and she attended Saint Vestal C.M.E. Church. Melva moved to Oakland, California, completed high school, and worked for Social Security Administration. After several years in California, she moved to Dallas, Texas and married. She made Dallas her home and, attended Greater New Vision Church.

Melva was a very supportive mother to her two children, and all those she took as her children. She was a loving sister, with enough love for all of us. She always gave others a helping hand, sharing her resources with others. She knew God would provide for her.

Melva departed this life on May 7, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents, Herron and Mary Lou Levingston; a daughter, Jona Snowden; six siblings, Maggie George, Rosie Kemp, Catherine Mitchell, Freman Levingston, Herron Levingston Jr., and Clarence Levingston.

She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving and devoted son, Jamarrio Allen (Angela); grandchildren, Cierra Turner (Tony) and Davonrich Brown; three great grandchildren, Francisco Jr., Nicole, and Davonrich Jr.; four sisters, Ezeller Palmer of Hayward, California, Lillie Moore of Dallas, Texas, Dorothy Pugh (Richard), and Macie Caldwell of Roseville, California; one brother, Curtis Levingston of Roseville, California; loving nieces and nephews, extended family, and a host of relatives and friends.                               

