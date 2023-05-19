Know Your Lemons to Detect Breast Cancer

As we approach Women’s Health Month in May, Parkland Health is raising breast cancer awareness and education. Breast cancer in women is the most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. The cancer cells begin in the ducts and then grow outside the ducts into other parts of the breast tissue. Regular self-exams and mammograms that can find lumps before they can be felt help with the early detection of breast cancer.

Knowing the 12 high-risk signs of breast cancer comes with the territory of ‘knowing your lemons’ which is the impetus behind the Know Your Lemons Campaign. This initiative was created by the Know Your Lemons Foundation, a non-profit that supports breast health education that is utilized by the Parkland Breast Health team. Cancer is a scary topic that is often avoided. However, the campaign is based on the idea of sharing visual explanations to further explain the important health message that resonates with all sorts of people with different cultural backgrounds and literacy levels. The imagery uses bruised and bumpy lemons meant to reflect changes to look for in and around breasts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prolonged delays in screening related to the vention (CDC), prolonged delays in screening related to the