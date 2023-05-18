LaToya K. Porter Completes Nine Month Leadership Program

LaToya Porter

LaToya K. Porter, Project Manager at JBJ Management has successfully completed the LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation nine-month LGBT Leadership Institute.

“JBJ Management is committed to supporting the leaders in our company as we work to deliver creative strategies to our clients who connect people and transform communities,” said Willis Johnson, CEO of JBJ Management. “LaToya makes JBJ better and we are extremely proud of her accomplishment. As a member of the 2023 LGBT Leadership Institute class, she represents our company and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and her passion for leading others by example and with dignity and respect is unparalleled.”

Members of the LGBT Leadership Institute participate in a nine-month program that provides valuable skills and knowledge, along with an historical view of the LGBTQ+ equality movement and community. Graduates of the program have completed more than 50 hours of course instruction each on a variety of topics with an emphasis on the impact by, or on, the LGBTQ+ community.

“The goal of the LGBT Leadership Institute is to fill the generational information gap that exists within and regarding the LGBTQ+ community”, said Lisa Howe who manages the Leadership Institute program and serves as Vice President of Membership & Programs for the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “Although there are a number of quality leadership programs in North Texas, none of them address topics specific to and the contributions made by the LGBTQ+ community”.

The LGBT Leadership Institute provides a safe and nurturing environment for a diverse cohort of individuals to develop skills and explore the critical issues facing the LGBTQ+ community. Whether one identifies as LGBTQ or an Ally, graduates of the LGBT Leadership Institute can be confident in their ability to represent and articulate the issues facing LGBTQ+ community.”

LaToya is a current participant in Engage Dallas. She is also a member of the Texas Young Professionals. She served as the Advocacy Chair for the Park South YMCA for several years, where she is still a member. In addition, she is the 2021 recipient of the Sam Winstead Volunteer of the Year award. She was a member of the D Magazine Young Leaders Network. In 2017, she was selected as a Millennial to Watch by Go to Know media. LaToya has volunteered with the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the Special Olympics, the Dallas Police Athletic League, and many other organizations. LaToya enjoys reading, creating artistic pieces, and doing crossword puzzles.