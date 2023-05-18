MY TRUTH: To Text or Not to Text

Have you ever had serious regrets? Wondered if you could just have another chance?

You have all the answers, don’t you? After all, hindsight is 20-20 and oh what you would do if you had a chance for a do over. Now some may ask why I didn’t write this column a week or two ago, and that is a very good question.

My answer is, better late than never because hopefully you will get a chance for a do over as Father’s Day approaches.

Which brings me to my truth.

Sometimes I just really don’t have a good feeling about texting. Back in the day at Paul Quinn College I would tell my students that they couldn’t text me because I knew I would be editing their messages instead of paying attention to the message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then too, I told them there were special times they could text, but don’t waste time with messages telling me you’re going to be late for class, especially when you are already 15, 20, 30 minutes late.

Finally, identify who you are because you may not be locked into my phone so I don’t know who to respond to if I deem your text worthy of a response. Now Father’s Day is approaching and we know that Dads don’t get the love that Moms do, but here’s something for you to consider with either parent.