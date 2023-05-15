Stephon Clark – Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet

Stephon Clark

Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old African American man tragically lost his life in a police shooting on March 18, 2018, in Sacramento, Cal.. He was a father of two and a beloved member of his community.

Terrence Mercadal

Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet were the two police officers involved in the shooting of Stephon Clark. Both officers were members of the Sacramento Police Department at the time.

Jared Robinet

On the night of the shooting, Stephon Clark was in his grandmother’s backyard when he encountered police officers responding to reports of car break-ins in the neighborhood. Mistaking Clark’s cell phone for a weapon, the officers opened fire, discharging a total of 20 rounds. Tragically, Clark was struck multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The incident was captured on body camera footage, which later became crucial evidence in the case.

In March 2019, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced that no charges would be filed against Officers Mercadal and Robinet, concluding that their use of force was deemed lawful under California law.

