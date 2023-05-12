Students take a stand against gun violence

By Ayesha Hana Shaji

Texas Metro News Team

Bishop Dunne Catholic High School students staged a walkout on Thursday, May 11, in protest against gun violence, following the recent mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday, May 6, which resulted in the loss of eight lives and seven injuries.

Due to the event taking place on the private property of the school, the media was prohibited from interviewing the students or documenting the walkout.

The student-led walkout serves as a powerful message against gun violence. Despite the media’s restriction from interacting with the students or capturing the event, their collective action spoke volumes. By taking a stand against the recent mass shooting, these students demonstrated their unwavering determination to address the pressing issue of gun violence in society.

Their organized protest not only showcased their empathy and concern for the victims but also highlighted their commitment to advocating for change. This bold and impactful gesture sends a resounding message that the younger generation refuses to remain silent in the face of such tragedies, demanding a safer and more peaceful future for all.

