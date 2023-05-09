National Black Range Day & Juneteenth celebration

Philadelphia, PA – June 1, 2023 – That Gun Talk, the Philadelphia chapter of The National African American Gun Association, is thrilled to announce their participation in National Black Range Day, in honor of Juneteenth and Father’s Day. The event will take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 11am to 5pm at the Relic Firing Line located at 4671 Egypt Rd in Coldplay, PA.

The event will offer a range of educational opportunities and training on firearms with certified instructors providing hands-on experience and guidance. Additionally, attendees will be able to enjoy food from Matriarchs Kitchen, raffles and prizes, practice in an indoor range with targets, eye and ear protection included. You’ll get invaluable information from the seminars that speak on children’s firearms safety, defense lawyer Q&A session, traveling with your firearm, self-defense insurance presentation. The event won’t be complete without having a friendly shooting competition where you can put your skills to the test. Plus, the day will include much more.

“We are excited to be part of the June 18 National Black Range Day, and to offer education and training on firearms for the Philadelphia community,” said Jerel Crew. Sr., President of That Gun Talk. “This event is an opportunity to celebrate our culture, while also promoting responsible gun ownership and self-defense education.”

The children’s firearms safety seminar will be a highlight of the event providing young people with essential information on firearm safety and responsible gun ownership. The defense lawyer Q&A session will offer attendees insights into their legal rights and responsibilities as gun owners, while the traveling with your firearm seminar will teach attendees about traveling with firearms safely and legally. The self-defense insurance presentation will offer information on the importance of self-defense insurance for gun owners.

“We want to provide a safe and supportive environment for attendees to learn about responsible gun ownership and self-defense,” said Karise Crew, Founder of That Gun Talk.” Our certified instructors will be on hand to provide hands-on experience and guidance, ensuring that attendees feel confident and comfortable.”

Tickets for the June 19 National Black Range Day event can be purchased online or at the event. For more information on the event, please visit the website : https://tgt-naagaphiladelphia.raklet.com/ or contact thatguntalk1969@gmail.com.

About That Gun Talk That Gun Talk is the Philadelphia chapter of The National African American Gun Association, dedicated to promoting responsible gun ownership and self-defense education for African Americans. The organization offers a range of resources and training opportunities to empower African Americans to advocate for their 2nd amendment rights.