Jihra Grace Hill

Jihra Grace Hill just became the first African American gymnast, at least in recent Texas history, (officials are trying to verify) to win the Girls All-Around state championship. Texas High School Gymnastics state competition.

Jihra also was just named the Debbie Eisenberg Johansen Scholar, which goes to the top scholar-gymnast in Texas!

Jihra is graduating from Trinity High School and will be attending Rice University in the fall.