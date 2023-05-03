Manhunt for suspect in Cleveland, Texas mass shooting ends: What we know

By Hojun Choi and Lana Ferguson

The days-long search for a man accused of fatally shooting five people in Cleveland, Texas ended Tuesday evening.

Francisco Oropesa, 38 — who had at least one previous encounter with deputies stemming from him firing his gun in his yard — was arrested in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had announced a $50,000 reward in the gunman’s arrest, a family member of the victims speaking out about what happened, and what authorities have said about his arrest.

Here is what we know based on information from authorities and media reports:

When did the shooting happen?

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting on its Facebook page.

About two hours later, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers shared a post on Facebook stating that authorities were investigating a “mass shooter incident” in the 100 block of Walters Road in Cleveland.

Deputies were on their way to respond to a harassment complaint in the area about 11:30 p.m. when multiple 911 callers reported an active shooting at the same location, according to police.

Five people died during the incident and the suspected gunman, Oropesa, left before deputies arrived.

It’s been widely reported that the shooting occurred after people inside the victims’ home asked Oropesa, who lived next door, to stop shooting his gun.

Who was killed in the shooting?

Authorities said five people were shot, at least four of whom died at the location.

The five people who died were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.

Law enforcement told The Associated Press that 10 people were inside the house when the shooting occurred but no one else was injured. An FBI spokesperson told the news outlet that not all of the people at the home are believed to be part of the same family.

The local sheriff also said all of the victims are believed to be of Honduran descent.

Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia, center, holds a young girl during a vigil for his son Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia’s son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Who was the suspect police were looking for?

Investigators have identified the gunman as Francisco Oropesa, 38. He left the location immediately after the shooting, according to police.

Deputies had spoken with Oropesa about “shooting his gun in the yard” at least once before Friday’s mass shooting, according to The AP.

Law enforcement initially misspelled Oropesa’s name with a “z” instead of an “s.”

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm.



Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

FBI Houston tweeted Sunday that authorities are using a different spelling — Oropesa — to “better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems.”

According to a KDFW-TV (Channel 4), a Fort Worth man is scared for his life and his family’s well being after law enforcement released his name, Francisco Oropeza (spelled with a “z”), and photo incorrectly identifying him as the suspected gunman in this incident.

A family member of the man told the TV station he called the FBI himself Sunday and an hour later was when the agency made the tweet clarifying the suspect’s name.

Manhunt for Francisco Oropesa ends

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page Oropesa had been arrested in the county.

Oropesa was found hiding inside of a closet Tuesday evening, authorities said at a news conference Tuesday evening.

FBI assistant special agent in charge Jimmy Paul said authorities learned about Oropesa’s whereabouts from a tipster about 5:15 p.m. — about an hour before his arrest.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropesa faces five counts of murder and his bond is $5 million.

The initial search on Saturday spanned as far as 20 miles from the shooting location, The AP reported at the time, saying investigators had found some items, including clothes, a phone, and an AR-15-style rifle that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, left, wipes his eye as FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith speaks during a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

More than 250 law enforcement officers were involved in the search for Oropesa, according toFBI Houston.

FBI Houston

also announced an $80,000 reward for information leading to Oropesa’s arrest.

Was there an argument before the shooting?

Law enforcement said before the shooting, one of the victims asked Oropesa to stop firing his gun in the yard because they had a “young baby that is trying to go sleep.”

The shooting occurred soon after that interaction.

One of the people who live at the house has video showing Oropesa walking up to the house with a rifle, according to The AP.

In an interview with NBC News, Capers said the victims were killed “execution style.”

Where is Cleveland, Texas?

Cleveland is nearly 50 miles northeast of Houston. Its population is about 8,000, according to 2021 U.S. Census estimates.