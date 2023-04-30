In Memoriam: Braelyn Edwards

January 21, 2010 – April 11, 2023

Braelynn Elijah Edwards also known as “Noodle” was born January 21, 2010 in Dallas, TX to Jessica Edwards and Cameron Green.

On April 11, 2023, after 13 years and 3 months of life, God called Braelyn to his Heavenly Home.

Braelyn attended Charles Rice Elementary School. He then went to Ann Richards S.T.E.M. Academy where he received student of the month last month.

To everyone Braelyn met, his kindness & loving smile left a lasting impression that could not be forgotten. He loved band & basketball. He also played baseball and was a member of the Police Athletics League, where he had participated in their Horsemanship program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Braelyn enjoyed family. He was able to hang out with both of his Paw-Paws playing golf and going fishing. He loved spending time with his mom, he looked up to his uncle Jeff and loved hanging with his Gi-Gi.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents: Rosie Bean, Anthony Bean & Lonnie Edwards Jr. and his great aunt Gloria Freeman.

Braelyn leaves to honor his memories his parents: Jessica Edwards (Nile Jr.) and Cameron Green; godmother Veda Davis; grandparents: Mary Vick (Jeff II), Lonnie Edwards (Tina) and Carolyn Vincent (Nile Sr.); great grandparents: Onettia Pace (C.L.) and Billy Morgan (Ora); aunts: Shamia Blackmon and Ashley Edwards; great aunts: Tracy Morgan (James) and Angela Lister; uncles: Jeff Vick III and Brandon Edwards; favorite cousin Za’Niya; best friend James and a host of cousins, friends and classmates that will miss him dearly.