Mr. Roderick Mathis (JULY 29, 1984 –APRIL 17, 2023)

Mr. Roderick Mathis, age 38, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Mr. Roderick Mathis

Roderick Eugene Mathis was born July 29, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas to Donald Ray Mathis and Polly Mathis-Smith. Roderick was formally educated in Fort Worth Independent School District. He graduated from Oscar Dean Wyatt High School in the class of 2002. Roderick graduated from Barber school in 2004.

Anyone who knew Roderick knew that he loved his family dearly and his children held a special place in his heart.

Scoota never met a stranger he always went out of his way to make others happy. Always the life of a gathering. He didn’t matter how he would be feeling physical he would try to make others smile, he didn’t complain a lot, he took his health condition one day at a time, he was loved by many, his family loved him dearly, Roderick is missed and his absent leaves a void in our lives.

Roderick was a barber at various barber shops and later employed at General Motors for several years.

On April 17, 2023, Roderick answered the Master’s call at his home and joining a host of relatives.

Those left to cherish his memories are his Father, Donald Ray Mathis, Sr. (Linda); Mother: Polly Mathis-Smith: Children: Jaiden Alford, Faith Mathis and Rayne Mathis; Brother: Donald Ray Mathis, Jr. (Tihisia); Sister: Verleatia Freeman; Grandmother: Janice Gipson; Aunts: Linda Davenport (Ottaway), Alice Moore, Eva Clark (Jimmy); Uncles: Darrell (Yvonne) & Larry Gipson; One Niece: Pareece Morehouse and Two Nephews, Ashton and Kion Mathis and a host of cousins and friends.

A visitation for Roderick will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Gregory W Spencer Funeral Directors, 4000 Miller Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76119. A celebration of his life will occur Monday, April 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Truevine Baptist Church, 3732 Miller Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76119.

