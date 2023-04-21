Ramadan: Experiences, reflections and perspectives

By Ayesha Hana Shaji

Texas Metro News Staff

As the sun set on the first day of Ramadan, Muslims around the globe began the month-long observance of fasting, reflection and spiritual growth.

For those in the United States, it was dusk on Wednesday, March 22. It is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar when Muslims refrain from food, drinks, and sexual and sinful behavior during the daylight hours and increase acts of worship and charity, said Uzair Mansoor, head of the Masjid Al-Sahaabah of Islamic Association of Fort Worth.

At the end of the month, Muslims all around the globe celebrate Eid- Ul-Fitr, he said. Depending on the moon sighting, Eid can fall on Thursday or Friday.

For those who observe Ramadan, TMN says Ramadan Mubarak!

ADVERTISEMENT