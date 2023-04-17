Message from the Dallas Mayor

“It is one of the best — if not the best — in Texas.”

That is how renowned criminologist Dr. Alex Del Carmen described the Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) racial profiling policy during a briefing to the Public Safety Committee.

This is outstanding news.

Del Carmen — who has over 25 years of experience working with more than 150 police agencies across Texas — audited the department’s traffic stop data at the request of Chief Eddie Garcia. He described the data as “highly commendable” and confirmed DPD is in full compliance with Texas law. Del Carmen applauded the department’s commitment to transparency.

Bob Scales, Chief Executive Officer of Police Strategies, also briefed the committee. He provided an analysis of DPD’s Use-of-Force Data, which is now available to the public. Chief Garcia said he recruited Police Strategies to help him better understand how, why, when, and against whom DPD officers use force. This is another tool to enhance trust between Dallas police officers and the communities they serve.

Thank you, Chief Garcia, for your data-driven approach to keeping Dallas residents safe. Public safety remains this administration’s top priority.

And, in honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, thank you to all police and fire dispatchers in Dallas. You are the unseen heroes of this city!

Progress

On Thursday, Housing Forward reported at its 2023 State of Homelessness Address that the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Dallas and Collin Counties is at its lowest point in five years. There is still a lot of work to be done, but this news is encouraging.

Know that this administration is committed to addressing this complex challenge. In February, I formed the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness Organizations, Policies, and Encampments, or HOPE. The task force is developing concrete solutions to reduce homelessness and encourage healthier and safer communities in Dallas. Task force members have until June 15 to produce a report with their recommendations.

The rebirth of a historic venue

In case you haven’t already, visit the Longhorn Ballroom soon. The historic live music venue officially reopened last month with a performance by Asleep at the Wheel.

This administration contributed nearly $2 billion in bond funding to support the restoration of this crown jewel of the Texas live music scene. Smart investments in restoration projects like this and other major new developments like the Goldman Sachs Regional Hub and University Hills are bringing jobs, entertainment, and new life to our city.

Annual traditions

It was an honor to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with good Muslim friends at the annual “Iftar with the Mayor of Dallas.” This event was particularly special because it was the renewal of a Dallas tradition — one that, unfortunately, was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you to Amir Rupani and the other hosts! First, for your influential work in our city. And second, for bringing so many distinguished leaders under one roof to break bread together. Ramadan Mubarak to all who celebrate!

Dallas Arts Month is another annual tradition worthy of recognition. It first launched in 2013 as Dallas Arts Week, and like most things in Dallas, it has grown bigger and better each year since. Dallas Arts Month builds awareness of Dallas artists and organizations and fosters creative activity. This city understands the value of a healthy creative economy.

Be sure to check out “Round the Bend” beginning on April 19! This huge banner of abstract geometric forms will be displayed on Klyde Warren Park’s grand lawn through the end of the month. Access a full calendar of events and programming offered by art and cultural institutions in April here. Enjoy!

Take care of yourselves and each other.

Until next time,