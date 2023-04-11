Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Did You Know That The Easter Monday Tradition In America Started Because Of Segregation?

WHAT BEGAN AS A PSEUDO-HOLIDAY FOR BLACK DOMESTIC WORKERS WHO HAD TO WORK ON EASTER SUNDAY AND WERE BANNED FROM ATTENDING THE WHITE HOUSE EASTER EGG ROLL CONTINUES TO BE A TREASURED TRADITION.

Published

BY MELISSA NOEL

Black-Children-at-National-Zoo-Easter-Monday-1920x1080
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE / Photo: TWITTER.COM

When the White House began hosting its annual Easter egg roll in 1878, Black people were not allowed to attend.

Beginning in 1891, many African American families began to gather at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Zoo the Monday after Easter. The practice, known as Easter Monday, started as a pseudo-holiday for Black domestic workers who were barred from attending the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll due to segregation and many of whom typically had to work during the holiday weekend. 

Easter Monday at the National Zoo quickly became a staple for African American families. In 1919, attendance reached nearly 55,000 people. According to the Smithsonian, crowds spent the day viewing the animals, picnicking, and, especially popular with children, participating in the Annual Easter Egg Roll on what’s known as Lion and Tiger Hill at the zoo. 

In more recent years, highlights of this ongoing tradition have included  African storytelling and performances by an acapella gospel quintet, a reggae band, a steel-drum band, a dance team, and a double-dutch jump rope team. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a commentary about the annual Easter Monday tradition, the President and CEO of Greater Washington Urban League recalled his memories of celebrating this Black family holiday with his brother and mother, a domestic worker. 

“I have fond personal memories of Easter Monday at the National Zoo. My mother, a domestic servant and single mother of two boys, looked forward to the event every year for the opportunity to catch up with her friends from the church after a long weekend of work,” said George H. Lambert Jr. in his commentary, featured in the Afro News in 2015. 

“The fun started on the chartered bus to the zoo and continued into the evening. It was a wonderful day of good food, socializing, and the much-anticipated highlight of the day, the egg hunt. My brother and I may have grumbled about having to wear our good clothes and uncomfortable shoes, but with each year, the tradition acquired greater significance. We knew that the zoo was a landmark for the city as well as the nation, but once a year, it belonged to us locals and to our community,” he added.

The Easter Monday tradition in America has continued to the present day, particularly as a celebration for many African American families.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

John Johnson John Johnson

News

Is DeSantis A White Supremacist  Misologist?

By John Johnson II America’s federal and state governments have maintained a linear path throughout  history of passing laws to establish white supremacy ideology....

February 6, 2023
Chuck Starks Chuck Starks

News

Inc. 500 CEO Releases Revised Version of His Book, “Get Rich While Black… Without Being an Athlete, Entertainer or Drug Dealer”

This prosperity provoking publication outlines ways for Black Americans to become financially successful and maybe millionaires without the almost impossible task of being a...

January 23, 2023
6 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE FIRST BLACK AUTHOR 6 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE FIRST BLACK AUTHOR

News

6 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE FIRST BLACK AUTHOR, PHYLLIS WHEATLEY

She paved the way.

December 12, 2022
Black Friday Black Friday

Editorial

OUR VOICES: Black People and Black Friday

By Dr. John E. Warren First, let’s remind everyone that “Black Friday” has nothing to do with Black People. “Black” represents the color of...

December 8, 2022
Advertisement