City of Dallas celebrates National Community Development Week

The City of Dallas offers a wide range of federally funded programs and resources for low-income residents, to be highlighted during National Community Development Week.

Chad West

National Community Development Week, April 10 through April 14, is an initiative to educate residents and lawmakers about the services offered through the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership Program Grant.

This campaign highlights the impact of the programs it funds in the community through events and outreach.

“I am excited to see that the local programs provided in Dallas by CDBG and HOME funds are being highlighted during this week. It is important for residents to know these services are being offered, and for lawmakers to understand how federal funds are being used on a local level, “said Councilmember Chad West. “I invite everyone to join the City of Dallas in recognizing National Community Development Week.”

In Dallas, CDBG and HOME grants offer programs like homebuyer assistance, early childhood and youth services, community court, affordable housing and much more.

“HIPP and CDBG funding are tools we use to ensure that Dallas residents build and reinforce strong neighborhoods and communities,” said Councilmember Gay Donnell Willis. “The City of Dallas leverages these funds to take on issues like homelessness and housing shortages, and to increase opportunity for all residents. I am particularly excited to see Austin Street Shelter and Catholic Charities use these funds to expand their facilities and address critical citywide needs like homelessness and programming for seniors.”

Programs in Dallas include:

The Galbraith: a five-story mixed used development with over 10,000 square-feet of retail space and mixed income, multifamily rentals in downtown Dallas

Austin Street Center for Community Engagement: Austin Street Center is expanding operations to meet critical needs through a new 60,000 square-foot homeless shelter and day service center.

La Maison at Five Eleven: This is a 16-unit affordable housing development.

Services of Hope Walk Thru Food Pantry: Provides food and non-essential food items like diapers, wipes, clothes, shoes, and hygiene products.

Oak Cliff Works: Run by the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce, this program helps unemployed or underemployed residents purse a career in healthcare.

Catholic Charities: Serving West Dallas, the Marillac Community Center provided daily programming and activities for low- and moderate-income seniors, a food pantry, diaper pantry and community events.

“The programs offered in Dallas through CDBG and HOME funding ensure all residents have the tools they need to thrive,” said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez. “Events like National Community Development Week shed light on the amazing programs Dallas residents can take advantage of. Whether its early childhood services or homebuyers’ assistance, these programs add a tremendous value in people’s daily lives.” National Community Development Week kicks off Monday, April 10. Dallas City Hall will host an informational fair starting at 10 a.m.

The full list of events is below:

Monday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: National Community Development Fair, City Hall Lobby, 1500 Marilla St., Dallas, TX, 75201

Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m.: Open House at Oak Cliff Empowered, 400 S. Zang Blvd. Suite C-59 Dallas, TX, 75208

Wednesday, April 12, at 9 a.m.: Proclamation by Mayor Eric Johnson to mark April 10-14 as National Community Development Week, Dallas City Hall, City Council Chambers, 1500 Marilla St., Dallas, TX, 75201

Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m: Open House at La Maison at Five Eleven, 511 S. Lancaster Ave, Dallas, TX, 75203

The City of Dallas will not provide transportation to and from Oak Cliff Empowered, LLC. and La Maison at Five Eleven.

