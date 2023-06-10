Connect with us

Match Highlights 3rd Annual Juneteenth Tennis Exhibition

Melissa Clay
Melissa Clay

Let’s enjoy a different spin on Juneteenth. Celebrate it with tennis! The Juneteenth Tennis Exhibition has family fun for everyone. The exhibition opens at 7 a.m. at Kiest Tennis Center, 2324 W. Kiest Rd.

High school players from Southern Dallas will participate, hustlin’ to earn three tennis tutoring scholarships.

In addition, two special events are scheduled.

Lewis Andy
Lewis Andy

One is the awesome Celebrity Doubles Match. Celebrities include Dallas City Council Member Chad West ; Rev Andy Lewis, Director of Missional Outreach and Assistant to the Bishop of the North Texas Conference, UMC; Rev. Edlen Cowley, District Superintendent in the North Texas Conference, UMC; and Melissa Clay, Director of Children/Youth and Lay Speaker at The Village UMC.

The celeb match is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

Cowley Edlen
Cowley Edlen

“We hope to spur more interest in tennis in youth in more communities, says Gemeral Berry, Jr., committee chair. “We’re also thrilled to have Chad, Melissa, Edlen and Andy in our Celeb Match. Accomplished folks making a difference, The gathering simply demonstrates wide support for our program. It’s for a good cause and folks attending should have plenty of fun seeing our celebs play their hearts out, and sweat a little bit.”

Chad West

The ”New School vs. Old School” Match is scheduled to return. “It pits two young players against two very old dudes,” Berry says.

The charity event is organized by Camp Wisdom UMC, and primarily supports its Youth Outreach.

Tickets may be purchased at the event or online at tithe.ly. Simply scan the QR code here which will take you to the payment process. From the drop down menu select Tennis Exhibition. Scroll to the bottom. Please place a “check mark” to cover the processing fee.

