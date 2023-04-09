Connect with us

A Teacher Forced Her Only Black Student To Reenact Slavery In Class: Report

Published

By Black Information Network
Chicago Defender
https://chicagodefender.com/

A Texas middle school teacher has been accused of forcing the lone Black student in her class to reenact slavery during a history lesson.According to Click2Houston, the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District is investigating the “disturbing” incident that occurred at Kahla Middle School.

Tori Ards, mother of a Kahla middle school student, said her daughter was forced to take on the role of a fugitive slave during a reenactment of the Civil War and slave trade.

“I could snatch her and take her to the South and sell her during slavery!” the teacher said during the history class, per the student.

The middle schooler is reportedly the only Black student in her class.

The incident is the second time within a week that the teacher has been reported to the district. Just a few days before, Ards said the teacher claimed that the history books got it wrong in relation to the Confederate flag, citing that it had “nothing to do with slavery.”

The teacher further stated the Confederate flag was a “good flag” and only represented states’ rights, according to the mother.

According to a statement released by the district, an investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The teacher involved won’t be on campus until the probe is completed, per the statement.

Texas Metro News

