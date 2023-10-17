White Professor Harasses Black Student Studying In Viral TikTok

By Jovonne Ledet

Photo: Getty Images

A white professor appeared to harass a Black student while she was studying in a video that’s going viral on TikTok.

TikTok user Coritoocutee shared a clip of the incident, which seemingly occurred at the University of Dallas in Irving.

The student said she was studying in a common area between her classes when she was approached by the professor. The professor requested the student lower the volume of a video she was watching because she planned to hold office hours in a room nearby.

Despite turning down the video’s volume as requested, the student said the teacher continued to harass her. The teacher allegedly put her fingers in the student’s face and yelled “I despise students like you.”

Video shows the professor recorded the student as she continued to watch her video and study. The student also alleged that the professor called a campus security officer, who ultimately apologized to the student about the situation.

In the video, a man appeared to approach the professor while she was harassing the student. The student said the man asked the teacher to go back into her office, de-escalating the situation.

While some social media users said the student should’ve had headphones, a number of people called out the professor for her behavior.

“So sorry you had to deal with that. I’ve never seen a professor treat a student minding their own business like that,” one TikTok user commented.

“So glad you stood up for yourself. She needs some sort of repercussions for doing that. Sad that educators can stoop so low like that. & for what?” another person commented.

