9 Early Signs That Your Stomach Is In Trouble

By Karen Heslop

The digestive system can be a little complicated so it’s not surprising that even a slight change in your diet can cause a problem. However, there are times when your discomfort could be a sign that something else is going on. Let’s look at a few of the stomach issues you should never ignore.

9 Early Signs Of A Digestive Disorder

1. Permanent Bloating

While it’s common for certain foods to cause bloating, feeling permanently bloated isn’t normal. It may be a sign that your digestive system is inflamed and isn’t processing foods efficiently.

2. Chronic Diarrhea

Loose bowel movements can occur because of food poisoning or poor eating habits. However, if you always have diarrhea regardless of what you eat, you may be dealing with a digestive disorder or food allergy.

3. Persistent Heartburn

Typically, eating spicy foods is a sure way to get heartburn. Some people may also find it hard to digest certain meals as well so they usually avoid them. When you’re getting heartburn from everything you eat, though, your digestive system might be struggling.

4. Constant Constipation

Constipation can be caused by a lack of fiber in your diet so most health professionals suggest adjusting your meals when this happens. If this doesn’t help, then your digestive system might be having trouble processing your food.

5. Sudden Stomach Pain

Diagnosing the cause of stomach pain isn’t always easy. Sometimes, the problem isn’t even caused by the stomach at all. For example, it can be a sign of appendicitis. If your stomach hurts every time you eat, however, that may indicate a chronic condition that needs to be properly diagnosed.

6. Unexplained Weight Loss

As you already know, eating balanced meals is necessary to maintain your current weight. If your body isn’t processing food properly, you’re likely to start losing weight. Any number of conditions can have that effect so it’s best to see a doctor.

7. Trouble Swallowing

When people think about the digestive system, they often only consider the stomach. The truth is that your system starts with your esophagus in your throat. An early sign of stomach trouble could be a persistent lump in your throat or struggling to swallow when you eat and drink.

8. Nausea And Vomiting After Eating

Unless you’ve contracted a stomach bug or are dealing with a virus, constant nausea and vomiting after eating is

always a cause for concern. Not only is it an indication that your digestive system isn’t processing your food well, but you can also end up malnourished because you’re not getting the nutrients you need.

9. Bleeding When Using The Bathroom

You should never ignore bleeding when using the restroom. Bloody stools can mean that your intestines are damaged and need immediate attention.

How To Manage The Symptoms

Many digestive issues can be eased with a few changes to your diet. Doctors recommend drinking a lot of water, reducing your alcohol intake, and eating balanced meals.

It can also help to eat smaller meals more frequently instead of three large meals per day. When it comes to what you should include on your plate, it’s best to reach for fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Probiotics like yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut are also great for maintaining good gut health.

However, it’s important to note that adjusting your diet isn’t enough to manage a digestive disorder so you should always find out what your doctor has to say.

When To See A Doctor

There are different reasons for seeing a doctor about digestive issues. If you’re having significant stomach pain, then it’s recommended that you go to the emergency room. This is especially true when the pain is accompanied by a fever, vomiting, or bloody stools. You may also need to see a doctor if your digestive problems become persistent. Chronic diarrhea or constipation, constantly feeling bloated, or feeling as if you haven’t completely emptied your bowels are all signs that you need to see your doctor.

According to health professionals, complaints about stomach pain bring most Americans to the doctor every year. Sometimes, the problem is temporary and can be solved with rest or medications. At other times, they have a digestive disorder that needs to be managed by a specific medical regimen. If you’ve been having persistent stomach issues, now is the time to talk to your doctor about them.