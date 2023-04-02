Juanita Taylor (July 15, 1951 – March 3, 2023)

Juanita was born in Dallas to Lawrence and Willie Pearl Taylor on July 15, 1951. Juanita was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Dallas.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Willie Pearl and one sister Eleanor Murray.

Juanita leaves to celebrate her memory 3 sisters Linda, Mary and Vivian and 2 brothers Herbert and Johnny; daughters Regina D. Taylor Brooks and Trina R. Taylor and son Kevin L. Taylor as well as 9 grandchildren Erin Brooks, Kylie Brooks, Madison-Marie Taylor Reed, K’vonne Taylor, Kevin L. Taylor Jr., Journee Whitfield, Joi Austin, Jlyn Hawkins and Breonne Dennison along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.