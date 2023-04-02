Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Mr. Roscoe C Middleton (DECEMBER 15, 1930 – MARCH 22, 2023)

Published

Mr. Roscoe C. Middleton

Roscoe C. Middleton was born December 15, 1933 in Centerville, Texas to Roger and Goldie Middleton. He received Christ at an early age. Roscoe attended Greater Oak Grove MBC in Egypt, Texas. He later moved to Dallas where he attended Japonica Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church and The Union Church. He served at the Union Church as a Deacon and Superintendent of Sunday School. He remained a member of The Union Church until God called him home.

Roscoe Middleton attended and graduated from Centerville Colored School. He started his went to Prairie View and later received a Bachelors-Degree from Mary Allen College, Crockett, Texas.

After school Mr. Middleton served in the United States Army where he fought in the Korean war and later received an honorable discharge.

Roscoe Middleton became an entrepreneur and started his own Carpentry business.

Roscoe met and married Doris Johnson on August 23, 1953. The lovely couple remained together until his passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was proceeded in death by his father, Roger Middleton. his mother, Goldie Middleton, brother, Paul Middleton and three grandchildren, Antonio Middleton, Anecia Sally, and Quinell Wilson.

He leaves to cherish in memory, his wife, Doris Middleton. Four daughters who loved him dearly, Brenda Tabor, Gayle James, Santa Collins (Alexander), and Tawana Kennedy. He leaves two sons to add to his legacy, Reginald Middleton (Sandra) and Kelvin Middleton (Raquel) 23 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Juanita Taylor Juanita Taylor

Obits

Juanita Taylor (July 15, 1951 – March 3, 2023)

Juanita was born in Dallas to Lawrence and Willie Pearl Taylor on July 15, 1951. Juanita was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Dallas....

10 hours ago
Carter G. Woodson Carter G. Woodson

Obits

Carter G. Woodson (December 19, 1875 – April 3, 1950)

Carter G. Woodson, in full Carter Godwin Woodson, (born December 19, 1875, New Canton, Virginia, U.S.—died April 3, 1950, Washington, D.C.), American historian who first opened...

11 hours ago
James Earl Clemons James Earl Clemons

Obits

James Earl Clemons (1951 – 2023)

James Earl Clemons was born November 29, 1951 to John David Clemons and Claudia V. Clemons.  He was the eleventh of twelve children. After...

1 day ago
Holsey Otto Hickman Holsey Otto Hickman

Obits

Holsey Otto Hickman (1934 – 2023)

Reverend Holsey Otto Hickman, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 while in the presence of his family, after a bout with pancreatic cancer...

1 day ago
Advertisement