Roscoe C. Middleton was born December 15, 1933 in Centerville, Texas to Roger and Goldie Middleton. He received Christ at an early age. Roscoe attended Greater Oak Grove MBC in Egypt, Texas. He later moved to Dallas where he attended Japonica Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church and The Union Church. He served at the Union Church as a Deacon and Superintendent of Sunday School. He remained a member of The Union Church until God called him home.

Roscoe Middleton attended and graduated from Centerville Colored School. He started his went to Prairie View and later received a Bachelors-Degree from Mary Allen College, Crockett, Texas.

After school Mr. Middleton served in the United States Army where he fought in the Korean war and later received an honorable discharge.

Roscoe Middleton became an entrepreneur and started his own Carpentry business.

Roscoe met and married Doris Johnson on August 23, 1953. The lovely couple remained together until his passing.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Roger Middleton. his mother, Goldie Middleton, brother, Paul Middleton and three grandchildren, Antonio Middleton, Anecia Sally, and Quinell Wilson.

He leaves to cherish in memory, his wife, Doris Middleton. Four daughters who loved him dearly, Brenda Tabor, Gayle James, Santa Collins (Alexander), and Tawana Kennedy. He leaves two sons to add to his legacy, Reginald Middleton (Sandra) and Kelvin Middleton (Raquel) 23 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.