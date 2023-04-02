BHN to honor Herstory Week featuring Black press women’sforum and powerful businesswomen Friday

By Black Headline News

Eleanor Oliver-Edmonds

According to https://www.womenshistory.org, every year, March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation. The month is set aside to honor women’s contributions in American history.

The tradition began local in Santa Rosa, Calif. The Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women planned and executed a “Women’s History Week” celebration in 1978. The organizers selected the week of March 8 to correspond with International Women’s Day. The movement spread across the country as other communities initiated their own Women’s History Week celebrations the following year.

In 1980, a consortium of women’s groups and historians—led by the National Women’s History Project (now the National Women’s History Alliance)—successfully lobbied for national recognition. In February 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the Week of March 8th, 1980, as National Women’s History Week.

In 1987 Congress passed Public Law 1009, designating March as “Women’s History

Month.” Between 1988 and 1994, Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 1995, each president has issued an annual proclamation designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.”

This year, the National Women’s History Month announced the women’s history theme for 2023, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

Black Headline News (BHN) is honoring “Herstory Month” by celebrating a week of live forums in the BHN Virtual Event Center under its sub theme, “Speaking up about Things.”

Here is the list of live forum events happening in the free virtual from March 24 –31:

Starting on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 4:00 PM PST/7:00 PM EST; Black women publishers discussed their truths in a live forum, “Publishing as Black Women,” hosted by the BHN member publishers, Rina Risper—The New Citizens Press, Charlene Rhinehart—Chicago Southsider, Brigitte Jones—The Bay Area Review Newspaper, Gina Wilson Steward –Ecorse Telegram, and Julia Dudley Najieb—ONME News/AMPTV. Call-in number: 559-242-6788 or chat live through the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next live forum to follow was Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 4:00 PM PST/7:00 PM EST, as publisher host, Dudley Najieb reviews The Wonder Women to Know from Texas, California, Michigan, Iowa & Chicago, sponsored by the BHN Cohort.

Next, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 5:00 PM PST/8:00 PM EST, forum host, Dudley Najieb discussed The Wonder Women to Know – National, sponsored by Blended, AMPTV, Black Collab, and St. Jude. Women will be commemorated from the following professions: medical, business, nutrition/health, sports, athlete, education, finance/real estate, environment/clean energy, government and law/legal.

Finally, the BHN Herstory Month will close with powerful live forum event on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 4:00 PM PST/7:00 PM EST – Innovative Women Making a Difference hosted by BHN news anchor, Ken McCoy, who will interview featured guests, coach/writer/speaker, Eleanor (Elle) Oliver-Edmonds, who is the key lead copywriter for Mattel, and successful, media, technology, guru, Farah Allen, who is the CEO of The Labz.

The BHN launched the virtual event center this past February to cater to its online audiences to connect to Black publishers nationwide through innovative strategies. The platform is available 24/7 and is free to the public; the platform includes virtual technology where people can click on “info eggs” of information about Black historical information or watch live streamed town halls.

The Black Headline News Channel is a 24/7 live stream to inform viewers of the latest news headlines featured in Black news outlets from across the world. These news headlines include breaking news, elections, sports, world, national and regional news, and special feature reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The channel also broadcasts docu-stories, talk radio news shows, and trending syndicate shows.

The channel is managed and distributed by Info Media Distribution, a media production and online distribution company that produces and provides original news content and docuseries from a Black perspective.