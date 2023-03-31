Spring Cleaning: Pantry Edition

You’ve heard the term spring cleaning, but have you considered that your pantry or cupboard may need a refresh as well? Now is the time to conduct a pantry cleanout. Don’t limit spring cleaning to just the floors and windows. With a new season comes a new opportunity to start fresh and eat clean. Stock up on nutritious foods and ingredients and clear out the outdated food. Here are some tips on how to clean out your pantry:

. Like most of us, we have a few hidden pantry items that have been there well past their use-by date. Donate canned and boxed foods that you won’t use or don’t fit into your healthful lifestyle. Ask yourself: is this food helping or hurting my health?

that you won’t use or don’t fit into your healthful lifestyle. Ask yourself: is this food helping or hurting my health? Don’t forget about spices! Over time, spices can lose flavor. Dried leafy herbs have a life span of one to three years, while ground spices have a shelf life of three to four years.