NCAA Women’s Final Four Bounce

Published

Hop, skip and jump into Women’s Final Four action with the NCAA Women’s Final Four Bounce presented by Buick. Youth ages 18 and under are invited to participate in this unique parade and FREE Women’s Final Four event, joining thousands of fans dribbling their way along the streets of Dallas and into Tourney Town presented by Capital One – the official fan festival of the 2023 Women’s Final Four. The first 2,200 participants will receive a FREE basketball and t-shirt.

CHECK-IN

Required check-in is between 8:00 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on April 1 at the City Hall Plaza, just outside of Dallas City Hall. Each participant will receive their free t-shirt at check-in and their free basketball as they enter the Bounce route.

BOUNCE ROUTE

Start Line: Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

Finish Line: Tourney Town at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas (KBHCCD)

REGISTRATION

Online pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. Participants must be 18-years and younger as of April 1, 2023. Only the first 2,000 registered participants will receive a t-shirt and basketball.

