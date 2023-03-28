Connect with us

Dallas City Council elections: What you need to know before May 6

Published

Dallas City Hall
Dallas City Hall is pictured Feb. 5.(Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

By Everton Bailey Jr.

The general election for Dallas mayor and the City Council is May 6. It will be the first sincethe city’s 14 districts were remapped after the latest census. The Dallas Morning News is periodically highlighting each of the 15 races ahead of early voting, April 24 to May 2.

Here’s a look at District 1, where incumbent Chad West faces challengers Mariana Griggs and Albert Mata in a race to represent north Oak Cliff.

Here’s a look at District 2, which includes the Cedars, Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn and parts of downtown.

Here’s a look at District 3, where Casey Thomas is in his last term, and a business owner, an Air Force vet, a legislative adviser, a mechanic and a retired social studies teacher hope to replace him.

Here’s a look at District 11, where incumbent Jaynie Schultz and challenger Candy Evans focus on the future of the International District and economic development.

Here’s a look at District 13, in which incumbent Gay Donnell Willis and first-time candidate Priscilla Shacklett face off for the seat in the city’s northwest section where public safety, infrastructure and lower property taxes are debated.

Here’s a look at District 14, where council member Paul Ridley is trying to avoid being the third straight incumbent to lose his seat while trying to fend off first-time candidates Amanda Schulz and Joseph F. Miller.

