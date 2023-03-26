Gracie Ann Harris (February 25, 1967 – March 23, 2023)

Gracie Ann Harris, the eighth child of Willie O. Harris Sr. and Rosie Claiborne Harris, was born on February 25, 2056 in Natchez, Mississippi. She submitted her life to Christ at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church.

Gracie Harris graduated from Natchez High school, completed Job Corps certification as a Nurse’s Aide, and graduated El Centro College as a Respiratory Therapist, and worked for many years at several Hospitals around Dallas, TX

Gracie was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Willie O. Harris Sr. and Mrs. Rosie Harris, one sister Virginia Bryant, and one brother Charles E. Harris.

She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving son Kerence Carson, and one granddaughter Alondra Carson; four sisters and seven brothers: Ruby J. (Stephen) Bradford of New Waverley, TX, Gertrude Harris, Denice Harris, and Audrey G. Harris of Natchez, Ms.; Willie O. Harris Jr., Sheila M. Donaldson, and Anthony R. Harris of Dallas, TX.; Leonard J. (La Verne) Harris of Houston, TX, Jesse (Annette) Harris of Prairie View, TX, Kenneth C. Harris of Irving, TX, Robert T. Harris of Burnet, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

