Lenolia Ewing (April 1, 1959 ~ March 11, 2023)

Lenolia Pauline Ewing, was born April 1, 1959, to Jessie Leon Ewing Sr. and Minnie Pearl Dunn Ewing, both of whom preceded her in death. Lenolia was intelligent, beautiful, and had a gentleness that you rarely find, and she saw the best in everybody. Lenolia was also a fun-loving individual who truly loved and enjoyed people. She also had a passion for traveling and seeing new places along with shopping. Lenolia had a pleasing personality who always valued and respected others.

She was born and raised in East St. Louis, Illinois. Lenolia graduated from East Side Sr. High School in 1977. After graduating from high school, she attended Kansas State University for two years. Lenolia began her career at Delta Airlines, in Dallas, Texas, where she retired, after 20 successful years. After retirement she was employed with Community Homes For Adults, Inc. as Direct Support Professional, during what she loved, helping people.

She was a life-long member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for over 30 years and was currently serving in the Metropolitan Dallas Alumni Chapter.

Lynn loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. She had a heart of gold, a spirit of hospitality and was willing to help anyone in need. Lenolia was a protector of her family, a positive role model to all, she touched many lives with her generosity, her passion and willingness to make a difference in other’s life.

Her legacy continues in her surviving relatives and friends including her son, JoVaughn Ewing of Aurora, Colorado (Joy), grandson, JoVaughn Jr. Ewing and granddaughter, Anaya Ewing, oldest brother Joseph Ewing, of Cedar Hill Texas, her sister, Matthellia Ewing and brother Jessie Ewing Jr., both preceded her in death. Nieces,Tameka McCarty of Meridian, Mississippi and Tineshea Brewster of Dallas, Texas and a host of family and friends, all of whom loved her dearly and will cherish her memory.

