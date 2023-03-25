Connect with us

Carrie Marshall (December 19, 1948 ~ March 14, 2023)

Published

Carrie Marshall

Carrie Sadie Broussard-Marshall was born on Sunday, December 19, 1948, to  Lumes and Ada Broussard in Rayville, Louisiana. Carrie loved to dance, family gatherings, and to spend time with those she loved most her family. She was a very giving person who always helped others. She owned a Child Care facility.

Carrie accepted Christ and loved going to church until her health began to fail her. 

On March 14, 2023, Carrie made her transition to her Heavenly home. She was preceded in death by his parents, Lumes and Ada Broussard; one brother, Phillip Broussard; and one daughter, LaShonda Yvette Marshall.

She leaves to mourn: one daughter, Debra Diane Broussard; three sons, Archie Lee Marshall Jr., Montrel Deshun Marshall, and Michael Jerome Marshall. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends that loved her dearly.

