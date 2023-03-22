Denise Robertson (May 10, 1960 ~ March 14, 2023)

As we Hold Our Hope for the upcoming tomorrows, the Robertson, Sanders, and New Life Community Church Family gather with deep sorrow and bittersweet gratitude to celebrate the transition into The Light of Life for Lady Denise LaJean Robertson (Sanders). On March 14, 2023, at the tender age of 62, Lady Denise earned the greatest reward of “Well done, my good and faithful servant…” (Matthew 25:21) while surrounded by family and loved ones. God, indeed, has begun and is still doing a great work with Denise (Philippians 1:6).

Born in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Clyde Detroit Sanders and Frankie Jean Sanders, Lady Denise’s purpose-filled and precious spirit entered this side of heaven on May 10, 1960. After graduating from Chapel Hill High School, class of 1978 in Tyler, Texas, Denise enrolled in Tyler Junior College and finished her associate degree at Dallas Community College. Lady Denise’s love for education led to her continued enrollment at Texas Women’s University in the Multicultural Women’s Studies program. She offered her many professional talents and skills as a servant leader in the fields of education, finance, and medicine for over 40 years.

Lady Denise will forever be joined to the absolute love of her life, favorite pastor, teacher, and best friend, Pastor Vernon Merdith Robertson. On January 15, 1994, the two married and became one (Mark 10:8) in Dallas, TX and started the journey of building a life and a legacy together with their four children. For 29 years, Denise enthusiastically and compassionately served alongside her husband as the Executive Administrator of New Life Community Church (NLCC) and also served as the Executive Director of New Life Learning Center. In April 2000, Lady Denise officially became a licensed minister, ordained by her beloved husband at NLCC.

Denise exemplified her love for leading youth to Christ when she developed the children’s curriculum for the Kidz for The Kingdom ministry. From her devoted spirit, she founded Kindred Spirit, the women’s fellowship ministry at NLCC. Through Kindred Spirit, Lady Denise forged a path for women to give hope to those who have lost their way and show others The Way through examples of a holy lifestyle. Lady Denise served as the lead designer and scribe for the administrative manuals that guided NLCC in the execution of the church’s systematic duties i.e. New Members Orientation, Leadership Training, Handbooks, Publications and Programming. Denise exemplified Proverbs 31:26 through her tireless service: “She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is ever present on her tongue”.

Lady Denise is now Guardian Ancestor to her husband, Rev. Vernon M. Robertson, four children, Vernon D. Jones, Simeon D. Robertson (Cliseana), Kyndal Y. Robertson, and Cydni M. Robertson, her sister Sandra Dee Baker (Joe) and brother Clyde Dwayne Sanders (Karen). She also leaves a living legacy through her three grandchildren, and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her life and effervescent smile are testaments to the scripture, “Let your true beauty come from your inner personality, not a focus on the external. For lasting beauty comes from a gentle and peaceful spirit, which is precious in God’s sight…” (1 Peter 3:4).