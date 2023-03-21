Phillip Anthony Jones Sr. (July 7, 1964 ~ February 28, 2023)

“Remember Me”

Speak of me as you have always done.

Remember the good times, laughter, and fun.

Share the happy memories we’ve made.

Do not let them wither or fade.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ll be with you in the summer’s sun

And when the winter’s chill has come.

I’ll be the voice that whispers in the breeze.

I’m peaceful now, put your mind at ease.

I’ve rested my eyes and gone to sleep,

ADVERTISEMENT

But the memories we’ve shared are yours to keep.

Sometimes our final days may be a test,

But remember me when I was at my best.

Although things may not be the same,

Don’t be afraid to use my name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let your sorrow last for just a while.

Comfort each other and try to smile.

I’ve lived a life filled with joy and fun.

Live on now, and make me proud of what you’ll become.

ADVERTISEMENT