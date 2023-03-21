Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Phillip Anthony Jones Sr. (July 7, 1964 ~ February 28, 2023)

Published

“Remember Me”

Phillip Anthony Jones Sr

Speak of me as you have always done.

Remember the good times, laughter, and fun.

Share the happy memories we’ve made.

Do not let them wither or fade.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ll be with you in the summer’s sun

And when the winter’s chill has come.

I’ll be the voice that whispers in the breeze.

I’m peaceful now, put your mind at ease.

I’ve rested my eyes and gone to sleep,

ADVERTISEMENT

But the memories we’ve shared are yours to keep.

Sometimes our final days may be a test,

But remember me when I was at my best.

Although things may not be the same,

Don’t be afraid to use my name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let your sorrow last for just a while.

Comfort each other and try to smile.

I’ve lived a life filled with joy and fun.

Live on now, and make me proud of what you’ll become.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Denise Robertson Denise Robertson

Obits

Denise Robertson (May 10, 1960 ~ March 14, 2023)

As we Hold Our Hope for the upcoming tomorrows, the Robertson, Sanders, and New Life Community Church Family gather with deep sorrow and bittersweet...

19 hours ago
Theresa Barber Theresa Barber

Obits

Theresa Barber (March 14, 1961 – March 14, 2023)

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.~ Psalm 34:18 Theresa Anderson Barber was born in Dallas, TX...

2 days ago

Obits

Isaiah White (1939 – 2023)

Isaiah (Ike) White was born on December 25, 1939 to Eddie White and Willie Mae White in Navasota, Texas.  Ike grew up in the...

3 days ago

Obits

Holsey Otto Hickman (1934 – 2023)

Reverend Holsey Otto Hickman, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 while in the presence of his family, after a bout with pancreatic cancer...

3 days ago
Advertisement