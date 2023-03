Ultimate Power Connection is owned by Master Electrician Candace Johnson an Electrical Contractor. She worked her way from apprentice to a license Master Electrician in Texas. She has been in the electrical industry for over 20 years, working residential, commercial and industrial fields with a strong focus on safety. She is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) & Women Business Enterprise (WBE)

Visit the website: https://www.ultimatepowerconnection.com/