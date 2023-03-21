Superb Woman: Christian Nichole

Christin Nichole, known professionally as C. Nichole, is an American singer, songwriter, music executive, and businesswoman. She is known for her mixing of genres, along with melodic songwriting and straightforward lyrics. She was born in Dallas, TX and was raised between Dallas and Pasadena, CA. Of Bantu, West African, Mexican, Cherokee, British and French descent, she studied abroad in Kensington at Richmond, The American International University in London and throughout Ghana. She graduated from University of Houston, cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and two minors in Journalism and European Studies.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Marina McLean is a keynote speaker, life coach, master coach, worship leader, songwriter and award-winning author and television host. She has released four...
Superb Woman
Danyel Surrency Jones is the co-founder and former CEO of Powerhandz, a sports and fitness product tech platform. She is the head of Amazon’s...
Superb Woman
Margaret Woods Kyle is a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, initiated into the Theta Mu Chapter and currently a member of...
Superb Woman
Sha’Carri Richardson is a track and field athlete, specializing in the 100 and 200 meters sprint. The Dallasite was named one of the 10...