Superb Woman: Christian Nichole

Christin Nichole, known professionally as C. Nichole, is an American singer, songwriter, music executive, and businesswoman. She is known for her mixing of genres, along with melodic songwriting and straightforward lyrics. She was born in Dallas, TX and was raised between Dallas and Pasadena, CA. Of Bantu, West African, Mexican, Cherokee, British and French descent, she studied abroad in Kensington at Richmond, The American International University in London and throughout Ghana. She graduated from University of Houston, cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and two minors in Journalism and European Studies.