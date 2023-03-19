FEATURING LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES, VENDORS AND GUEST SPEAKERS FROM ACROSS THE DFW METROPLEX

A shopping adventure with a mission! Come help ANNA’S HOUSE, a vital charity that provides temporary housing and resources to families dealing with DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, HOMELESSNESS, and MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES. March 25th, 2023 starting at 12 noon located inside the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Dallas – Richardson, 1981 North Central Expressway Richardson, Texas, 75080.

Experience a one-stop shop for all of your everyday – and beyond – needs, including vintage apparel, handcrafted jewelry, street wear, and hand-poured candles, all provided by women-owned businesses. Learn a few tips from the guest speakers and other entrepreneurs while networking with other like-minded women.

This year’s ambassadors are KEITA KELLY, TERESA NELSON, CRYSTAL WILBURN, DELOSE WILSON, CAROL HECHT, VEDA LOCA, PENNIE PITRE, SHON BATTLES, PASTOR GAIL HINES, ELTONYA MINOR-HILL, JUDGE KIM BROWN, KIMBERLY BOBO, SHENITA CLEVELAND, VICKIE HUGHES, DIANNE GIBSON, MICHELLE MONSE, MICHELLE BOOKER, BELINDA IRBY, JANET HARRIS, TYCI DUNBAR, BREE MOORE, LYNN HAZE and AMY WITHERITE.

All media is welcomed to enjoy the day and document the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free Admission to Shop & Network

RSVP Requested | Register on Eventbrite Women’s History Month Expo

VIP LUNCH TICKET: $30

DOOR PRIZES

Sponsorship Opportunities Available: Please contact Eva Miles at 214-650-7065 or Fmediaevents@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

VENDORS: $100.00

VENDOR & VIP LUNCH: $125.00

BOOTH INCLUDES:

1 – 6 foot table & 2 chairs.