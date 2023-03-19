Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH EXPO

Published

FEATURING LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES, VENDORS AND GUEST SPEAKERS FROM ACROSS THE DFW METROPLEX

Anna's House Women's History Month Expo

A shopping adventure with a mission! Come help ANNA’S HOUSE, a vital charity that provides temporary housing and resources to families dealing with DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, HOMELESSNESS, and MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES. March 25th, 2023 starting at 12 noon located inside the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Dallas – Richardson, 1981 North Central Expressway Richardson, Texas, 75080.

Experience a one-stop shop for all of your everyday – and beyond – needs, including vintage apparel, handcrafted jewelry, street wear, and hand-poured candles, all provided by women-owned businesses. Learn a few tips from the guest speakers and other entrepreneurs while networking with other like-minded women.

This year’s ambassadors are KEITA KELLY, TERESA NELSON, CRYSTAL WILBURN, DELOSE WILSON, CAROL HECHT, VEDA LOCA, PENNIE PITRE, SHON BATTLES, PASTOR GAIL HINES, ELTONYA MINOR-HILL, JUDGE KIM BROWN, KIMBERLY BOBO, SHENITA CLEVELAND, VICKIE HUGHES, DIANNE GIBSON, MICHELLE MONSE, MICHELLE BOOKER, BELINDA IRBY, JANET HARRIS, TYCI DUNBAR, BREE MOORE, LYNN HAZE and AMY WITHERITE.

All media is welcomed to enjoy the day and document the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free Admission to Shop & Network

RSVP Requested | Register on Eventbrite Women’s History Month Expo

VIP LUNCH TICKET: $30

DOOR PRIZES

Sponsorship Opportunities Available: Please contact Eva Miles at 214-650-7065 or Fmediaevents@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

VENDORS: $100.00
VENDOR & VIP LUNCH: $125.00
BOOTH INCLUDES:
1 – 6 foot table & 2 chairs.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Yummie O. Yummie O.

Finance

$5,000 GRANTS POTENTIALLY AVAILABLE TO BLACK WOMEN BUSINESSES FROM HAIR EXTENSIONS BRAND

By Jeffrey McKinney Black women small business owners could be among those that could gain $5,000 in grants to help them become the next...

6 days ago
Tony, with Breakfast Brothers Tony, with Breakfast Brothers

News

Breakfast Brothers expand business in Dallas with a new concept

By Ayesha Hana ShajiTexas Metro News Staff Have a midnight craving and want to steer away from the basic fast food chain? Breakfast Brothers...

March 7, 2023
Rep. Carl O. Sherman Rep. Carl O. Sherman

News

Sherman appointed to Key Committees

Austin, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman has been appointed to the Corrections and Land & Resource Management Committees for the 88th Texas...

February 19, 2023
BLACK BUSINESSES BLACK BUSINESSES

Finance

VC FUNDING FOR BLACK BUSINESSES FELL 45% LAST YEAR AFTER HITTING RECORD LEVELS

Jeffrey McKinney In a major setback, venture capital funding for Black businesses dropped significantly last year. That financial backing fell 45% for those businesses,...

February 17, 2023
Advertisement