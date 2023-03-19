Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Super Saving Sisters Take control of your money

Published

Super Saving Sisters Webinar

Anita O’Neal, CPA, is the founder and Head Financial Coach of Powerful People Plan (P3). Anita received a BBA in Accounting from the University of Michigan, then later received an MBA from Cornell University. Over the last two years alone, she helped tackle over $2.9 million of debt and administered 179 coaching sessions. She is a Dave Ramsey Preferred Coach and is certified to help create highly effective monthly budgets using the You Need a Budget (YNAB) software.

Coach Anita is passionate about budgeting and planning and has dedicated her life to helping clients make peace with their money so they will have the emotional and financial capacity to fully pursue their life’s purpose.

Register for this important webinar by clicking on the link below.

The registration URL is  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lwLhoHl1T4anJjDU8Wrg6A

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Recent fraud cases in US affecting Haitian communities Recent fraud cases in US affecting Haitian communities

News

Recent fraud cases in US affecting Haitian communities

BY MACOLLVIE J. NEEL This story was produced in partnership with the McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City...

4 days ago
Mayor Johnson's meeting Karin Olofsdotter Mayor Johnson's meeting Karin Olofsdotter

News

Readout of Mayor Johnson’s meeting with Karin Olofsdotter, Ambassador of Sweden to the United States

Mayor Eric L. Johnson hosted Her Excellency Karin Olofsdotter, Ambassador of Sweden to the United States, on Wednesday at City Hall. She was accompanied...

March 10, 2023
Turo’s Senior & Maryland Turo Turo’s Senior & Maryland Turo

News

From Civil Rights to Silver Rights: How Black entrepreneurs are making history with peer-to-peer car sharing

A look at how Black men and women are using peer-to-peer car sharing to make a big impact

February 18, 2023
BLACK BUSINESSES BLACK BUSINESSES

Finance

VC FUNDING FOR BLACK BUSINESSES FELL 45% LAST YEAR AFTER HITTING RECORD LEVELS

Jeffrey McKinney In a major setback, venture capital funding for Black businesses dropped significantly last year. That financial backing fell 45% for those businesses,...

February 17, 2023
Advertisement