Super Saving Sisters Take control of your money

Anita O’Neal, CPA, is the founder and Head Financial Coach of Powerful People Plan (P3). Anita received a BBA in Accounting from the University of Michigan, then later received an MBA from Cornell University. Over the last two years alone, she helped tackle over $2.9 million of debt and administered 179 coaching sessions. She is a Dave Ramsey Preferred Coach and is certified to help create highly effective monthly budgets using the You Need a Budget (YNAB) software.

Coach Anita is passionate about budgeting and planning and has dedicated her life to helping clients make peace with their money so they will have the emotional and financial capacity to fully pursue their life’s purpose.

