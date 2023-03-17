Kenneth Ray Walton (1958 – 2023)

Dr. Kenneth Ray Walton, born June 4, 1958, to Cleveland Walton Sr and Willie Mae Weaver Walton.

Dr. Kenneth Ray Walton graduated from Western Hills High School in 1976. At the collegiate level, he attended Bishop College, but later graduated from Arlington Baptist University. Earning a Bachelor of Science in Religion and Pastoral Care. Kenneth was a lifelong learner and went on to earn a Master’s in Counseling and PhD in Divinity.

Dr. Kenneth Ray Walton accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Strangers Rest Baptist Church, where he was active and eventually answered his call to ministry as a young adult. From there he fulfilled numerous roles including Youth Minister at Strangers Rest Baptist Church and Pleasant Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church. As he grew with the Lord, he transitioned to serve as Senior Pastor of Morningside Missionary Baptist Church.

Dr. Walton took his call to ministry seriously, serving as Chaplain of the Como Community Ministerial Alliance. Kenneth pastored for over 30 years of serving Morningside Baptist Church.

On June 2, 2001, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of his life, Karen Coleman Walton. Although no children were born to this union, they are “parents” to many in the “Village.”

Dr. Walton began his professional career as a young man at General Dynamics/Lockheed. He worked on the F16 Fighter Jet Program. He was later promoted to a Sr. Specialist and held that position until he retired in 2017 after 35 plus years of service. He gained lifelong friends and acquaintances while at Lockheed, where he openly shared Christ with his coworkers.

While serving his purpose on earth, Dr. Walton was a husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, and a “gentle giant.” He loved hard and cared for those around him. His passion was seeing others grow, evolve, and accept Christ. He never missed an opportunity to pour into another person. He was an avid golfer, love the sport of basketball, as well as playing it. He was a gamer! He loved to play video games. He believed in working hard and playing just as hard. He loved to travel, visiting places like Alaska, Hawaii, Cuba, etc. He loved to cruise! If you know Kenneth, you know his love for music, and if you were lucky, you got to hear him sing. He was also so humble and giving. His willingness to help others allowed you to see Christ through him.

Dr. Walton went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother: Samuel Walton, and (2) nephews: Byron Walton and Odell Walton Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife: Karen Walton; (5) Brothers: Cleveland Walton Jr (Beverly) of Moreno Valley, California; Roland Walton (Betty); Odis Walton (Boonie) of Santa Maria, California; Odell Walton Sr, and Gerald Walton; (2) Sisters: Evelyn Walton and Gloria Johnson (Wilfred) of Mabelton, Georgia; nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends who will cherish his memory in their hearts FOREVER.

