Annie Mae Adams (MARCH 19, 1930 –MARCH 8, 2023)

March 19, 1930, annie mae miles was born to daniel and jessie mae miles in waskom, texas. Born into a lineage of 12 siblings. She attended bellview elementary. She gave her life to christ at an early age. A faithful member of new friendship baptist church in south dallas. Under pastor mcgee, she later joined friendship under the stewartship of pastor freddie haynes, when time permitted she attended service as often as she could. Faithful even at home, when she could no longer travel often.

At an early age she moved to dallas, texas, and married lindsey jacobs, in which four children were born, she late married william adams, in which she completed her family of 9 children, she worked hard and lead a life to be followed as an example to her children and grandchildren, she taught them that hard work pays off. Taught them how to live right and always do the right thing.

She was dedicated to her family, her husband, children, her grandchildren, and treated her neices and nephews as her own. She made no differences she loved strong.

Annie is preceded in death by her late husband, william adams, her late parents, daniel miles sr and jesse mae miles, her son, james lee jacobs, grandson, don paul jacobs and bryant jacobs, her late siblings, odell miles, ruby miles (cato), daniel miles jr (hattie – deceased),

Edward miles (mary dale) bernice miles, grace (alberta) miles byers (junior) doreatha miles, diretha miles broadnax. She leaves her legacy to continue with her surviving children, mary taylor, linda jacobs, janet jacobs, sons, lindsey jacobs, michael jacobs (wife), charles jacobs, bruce jacobs (anetria), and gary adams, grandchildren and great grandchildren, survived by siblings: roosevelt miles, ben miles, and betty miles stevens and a host of nieces and nephews and friend.

ADVERTISEMENT