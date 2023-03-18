Superb Woman: Margaret Woods Kyle

Margaret Woods Kyle is a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, initiated into the Theta Mu Chapter and currently a member of the North Dallas Suburban Alumnae Chapter; where she has held several leadership position She has also sang in national convention and regional conference choirs.
