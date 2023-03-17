Superb Woman: Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson is a track and field athlete, specializing in the 100 and 200 meters sprint. The Dallasite was named one of the 10 fastest women in history at just 19 years old. Sha’Carri is known for her vibrant hair and lengthy nails during competitions, which she said are influenced by the style of the legendary Florence Griffith Joyner. She is a graduate of David W. Carter High School, Richardson briefly attended Louisiana State University.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089725251854

https://www.instagram.com/shacarri_richardson/

ADVERTISEMENT