The Black Dollar Doesn’t Stay

By Roy Douglas Malonson

AframNews

https://aframnews.com/

In the United States, the aver- age Black dollar circulates in the Black community for just six hours. By comparison, the dollar circulates 20 days in Jewish communities, 17 days in Asian communities, and 30 days in white com- munities. This isn’t just an economic stat—it’s a warning light flashing at the core of our financial foundation.

The reality is, Black Americans have over $1.6 trillion in buying power, but most of that wealth never reinvests in our neighborhoods. It goes straight into the pockets of corpora- tions that don’t hire us, don’t live among us, and don’t support our future.

This isn’t new. Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma was once a thriving hub of Black-owned businesses, banks, and wealth. That leg- acy was destroyed—not just by bombs and violence—but by decades of policy, dis- investment, and consumer conditioning that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we face a different but equally damaging threat: economic leakage. Every time we choose convenience over community, a dollar disappears. Every time we prioritize name brands over neighborhood brands, we miss the chance to create generational wealth.

But we can turn it around. Supporting Black-owned businesses isn’t just a trend. It’s a form of resistance. It’s a path to economic self-suf- ficiency. And it starts with intentionality:

• Choose Black-owned products and services consistently.

• Bank with Black financial institutions.

• Teach youth the value of ownership and economic literacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Promote Black business directories in churches, schools, and online.

We also need more than just consumers—we need creators and distributors. We must build supply chains, own manufacturing spaces, and create infrastructure that keeps our wealth in our hands.

Our communities don’t lack talent, vision, or creativity. We lack circulation.

If we could extend the life of our dollar to even one day, it could mean billions more reinvested into our schools, jobs, housing, and futures.

It’s time to stop waiting for external change and start making internal commitments. Because until we control our economy, we’ll never truly control our destiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black dollar must not only be earned—it must stay.