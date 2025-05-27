Black Business: Soley Fit

As a Haitian-Nigerian-American and South Florida native, Stefania Okolie is a fitness enthusiast and lover of design. It was her longtime desire to develop a brand that supports and unites women. Solely Fit intends to capture the beautiful narrative of a woman’s body and the core of who she is while empowering her to be all that she is inherently destined to be. The prices are of good value. Her styles can be worn to work out or as casual wear. Visit the website to shop all the styles.
