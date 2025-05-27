OBIT: IDA THELMA PAYTON

Ida Thelma Payton, a radiant light in the lives of many, was born on September 1, 1927, in Brownsville, Tennessee, where she attended Hayward County Training School. She departed this world on May 13, 2025, in Richardson, Texas, leaving behind a treasure trove of memories and an enduring legacy of love and care.

From a young age, Ida embodied the spirit of generosity and compassion. Known for being a matchmaker, her keen sense for connection brought many together, weaving bonds that would outlast the years. Her warmth went beyond mere matchmaking; it enveloped everyone she met. Helpful and giving, she showed consistent concern for the happiness and well-being of others, a trait that endeared her to all who crossed her path.

Throughout her rich life, Ida devoted herself to the joys of family. Her pride shone brightest in her son, Donald Payton, and his wife, Dr. Janice F. Moore. A loving mother, she reveled in the accomplishments of her two grandchildren, Jamila Lewis (DeMarco) and Ernest Mason, both of whom brought her immense joy. Her heart swelled with pride as she embraced her great-grandchildren, cherishing every moment shared with them.

Ida’s dedication extended beyond her immediate family as she remembered her late husband, Ernest Payton, with unwavering love. Together, they journeyed through 63 beautiful years of marriage, having met while he was stationed in Paris, Tennessee, during World War II. Their love story was one etched in devotion and understanding, leaving an indelible mark on their family.

Her passions included the thrill of the casino, where she forged new friendships over the turn of a card, and the annual Miller Family Reunion that brought together those she loved most. In her kitchen, she weaved magic through her cooking; each dish she prepared was made with love, nourishing both body and spirit of those who gathered around her table.

Ida’s journey was, however, tinged with loss. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Williams and Annie Lee Williams of Cleveland OH, who are now at peace, as well as her brother, Frank Williams, Jr., and sister, Flora Mae Martin. Their memories reside in her heart, alive through the stories she often shared.

As we remember Ida Thelma Payton, we celebrate a woman who not only lived fully but also enriched the lives of many. Doing the era that was not so welcoming, she was one of the first black cashiers in Dallas. Her legacy of love, caring, and generosity will forever shine brightly in the hearts of those she touched. May her spirit continue to inspire kindness and connection in a world that needs it so dearly.

The Family of Ida T. Payton would like to give a special thanks to her healthcare provider, Richardson Nursing and Rehabilitation. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of IDA THELMA PAYTON, please visit our flower store.