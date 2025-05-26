Superb Woman: Brittny Alexander, DC

Dr. Brittny Alexander, DC, is a trailblazing chiropractor, clinic director, and wellness advocate empowering her community through compassionate care and visionary leadership. A graduate of Parker University and the University of North Texas, she leads DeSoto Injury Rehab & Chiropractic, focusing on holistic healing and patient-centered recovery. Formerly a Designated Doctor for the Texas Department of Insurance and owner of Tru WellCare Chiropractic, Dr. Alexander blends clinical excellence with business acumen. She champions women in healthcare, supports female entrepreneurs, and mentors future leaders. Her mission: to restore balance, confidence, and long-term wellness one patient at a time.