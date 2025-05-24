Kym Whitley: Balancing Laughter,Legacy, and Love through Comedyand Motherhood

By Sylvia Powers

Correspondent

Although Kym Whitley admits that balancing comedy and motherhood hasn’t been easy, she’s found strength and peace in building a supportive village to help raise her son, Joshua. Credit: Sylvia Powers

Kym Whitley, a powerhouse in entertainment, continues to captivate audiences with her infectious humor, heartfelt storytelling, and unapologetic authenticity. From her early days in stand-up to her standout roles on screen, Whitley’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of laughter—and the strength it takes to balance it all with motherhood.

“I come from a funny family. Everybody’s probably funnier than me. My mama was funny, my daddy was funny, and my brothers are extremely funny,” Whitley shares. “At a time when not many women were doing stand-up, I started writing jokes. Seeing Whoopi Goldberg inspired me. Then Red Foxx saw me being funny one day and said, ‘You should be a stand-up comic.’ That gave me the push I needed.”

A Life-Changing Call to Motherhood

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2011, Whitley’s life shifted in the most unexpected way. A young woman she had once mentored left her newborn at the hospital with only Whitley’s contact information. With no time to prepare and everything on the line, she made the bold decision to adopt the baby boy—her son, Joshua.

Whitley’s story of sudden motherhood resonated deeply with audiences through her reality series Raising Whitley, which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network from 2013 to 2016. The show offered an unfiltered glimpse into her world, chronicling both the hilarious and heartfelt moments of parenting as a single mother.

“Comedy has always been tough for women, especially mothers,” Whitley explains. “Stand-up is a night job, and during the day, many women are working or taking care of their families. I saw a lot of women fall off because they couldn’t keep up. But things are changing. People are realizing it takes a village.”

That “village” has been key to Whitley’s success—both on stage and at home.

“I built a village around me. It’s not just what people saw on the show—it’s true in my real life. Stephanie has been caring for Joshua since he was three. Her entire family is like Joshua’s second home. He also has two godparents. You need people you trust. Motherhood is expensive and demanding, but with the right people, it becomes possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Championing Health, Wellness, and Self-Care

During the pandemic, Whitley took her health seriously—not just for herself, but for her son.

“I joined Weight Watchers and lost 35 pounds during the pandemic. I knew I had to feel good to be good—for work, for my son, for me. I just came back from a walk I didn’t want to take—but I did it. Sometimes you need a partner to keep you accountable.

We women pour so much into our families and careers that we forget to pour into ourselves. Lately, I started getting facials—something I never used to do. Self-care matters. I can’t show up for my child or my work if I’m not taking care of myself,” said Whitley.

A Legacy in the Making

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Whitley is focused on building the next chapter of her career—one that includes producing, directing, and creating original content.

“I’m entering the second, maybe third, chapter of my career. I’m writing, producing, and developing projects that speak to who I am now.”

In addition to her on-screen and behind-the-scenes work, Whitley has made a lasting mark in voice-over acting with shows like The Boondocks and Black Dynamite. Her award-winning podcast Two Funny Mamas, co-hosted with fellow comedian Sherri Shepherd, won the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Arts & Entertainment Podcast, showing her continued relevance and impact.