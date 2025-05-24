superb woman: Brittani Moncrease

Brittani Moncrease is an Emmy-nominated reporter at WFAA in Dallas, covering southern Dallas with passion and purpose. A proud Detroit native, she pursued Broadcast Journalism at Howard University. Her career began at ABC 24 in Memphis, Tennessee, where she quickly made an impact. Brittani earned a 2022 Mid-South Emmy nomination and was honored with the 2021 Champion for Change Award, presented by Juneteenth’s “grandmother,” Dr. Opal Lee. Beyond journalism, she’s a devoted wife, daughter, and self-proclaimed queen of binge-watching TV shows and movies. Brittani continues to inspire through storytelling, community dedication, and her vibrant on-screen presence.