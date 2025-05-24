OBIT: DWIGHT ALLEN MOORE

Dwight Allen Moore, a cherished member of our community, passed away on May 7, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Born on May 23, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas, Dwight lived a life marked by dedication, service, and professionalism.

A proud Army veteran, Dwight served his country with honor and integrity. Upon returning from military service, he transitioned into a successful career as an elevator contractor, where he built a reputation for his commitment to quality and safety in the industry.

Dwight was a graduate of South Oak Cliff High School, Class of 1973. His educational background laid the foundation for his later achievements, and he often reflected fondly on his experiences during those formative years.

He will be remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his warm spirit and generosity towards others. Dwight’s life touched many, and his contributions will not be forgotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitation services will be held at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224, on May 21, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211, on May 22, 2025, beginning at 10:00 AM.

Dwight Allen Moore leaves behind a lasting legacy through his skills, service, and the memories he created throughout his life. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of DWIGHT ALLEN MOORE, please visit our flower shop.