Former Texas A&M safety Brian Williams dies at age 23, family says

Author: Rachel Snyder

DALLAS — Brian Williams, former Texas A&M safety and standout at Dallas’ Bishop Dunne, has died, according to his family.

During his time at Bishop Dunne, Williams was named USA TODAY High School Sports Texas Defensive Player of the Year, First Team safety in 2017, the only junior named to the First Team, and was an Under Armor All-American, according to his bio on Texas A&M’s website. He graduated from Bishop Dunne in 2019.

Williams played in 10 games each in 2019 and 2020 for Texas A&M, recording four tackles, including a solo sack, in an Aggies win over Mississippi State in 2020, according to the university’s website. The Houston Chronicle reports Williams graduated from Texas A&M in 2024 and was working in DFW.

Williams’ family shared the news of his death on social media.

“B, you are my heart. The BEST version of us in every single way B. I don’t think I can make it without you but I’m going to try for our parents and our sister. I love you brother,” Brian’s brother, Rawleigh, who was a running back at the University of Arkansas, wrote on Instagram.

“I cannot believe you are gone. Our hearts hurt more than words can say. You were the best human we knew – the kindest, purest in heart, and most humble despite all you accomplished. You loved God and you loved us. Now, you are with him – total peace, total joy, – watching over us. We love you and we will see you again,” their mother, Kimberly, wrote on Instagram.